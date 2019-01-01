Malaysian transfers round-up: Melaka, Pahang and PKNP announce foreign signings

Super League sides finalise their import signings as we head into the final week before the 2019 season kicks off.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

PKNP FC have finally announced the signing of Palestine forward Yashir Pinto on Wednesday. He formerly played for Melaka United in 2016, and Perak in 2017 and very recently turned out for Palestine in the Asian Cup group stage.

Pahang meanwhile have signed 31-year old striker Zé Eduardo, according to Berita Harian. The Brazilian has played in South America, Europe and Asia, and last played for Oeste in his native country. With Eduardo's signing, the Elephants have now completed their foreign player quota for the 2019 season.

Melaka United on Tuesday announced their new signings; two new arrivals and two names that have played in Malaysia. The newcomers are 29-years old South Korean defender Jang Suk-Won, and 31-year old Montenegrin midfielder Darko Marković. The remaining two players are former Kedah star Liridon Krasniqi, and forward Anselmo Arruda da Silva, who played for Kuala Lumpur in 2016 and Felcra FC last season.

