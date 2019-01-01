Kim Swee makes final cuts before Bangkok trip

Malaysia U-22 head to Bangkok on Sunday for their AFF U-22 Championship and AFC U-23 Championship qualification preparations.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

One day before Malaysia U-22 left for Bangkok, Thailand for a series of friendly matches, the Young Tigers took on Malaysia Super League side MISC-MIFA in a test match that was held at the USIM Mini Stadium, Nilai.

MIFA won the match that was held on Saturday by 1-0, thanks to a 12th minute penalty goal by new foreign signing Pedro Henrique.

When met by the press after the match, head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee revealed that he would be dropping four players from the squad ahead of the trip.

"There is understandably a lot to be rectified, as this was the squad's first match. The midfield is getting along well, especially Daniel Amier and Nik Akif. But it's still too early for me to even think about the first eleven.

"Izzan (forward Izzan Syahmi Mustapa) will be dropped while Ariusdius (winger Ariusdius Jais) picked up an injury two days ago. Ariff (centre back Ariff Ar-rasyid Ariffin) has not recovered from a fever, while Faisal Abdul Halim, who is already in Bangkok with Pahang, has reportedly been injured too.

"I will most probably replace him with a player from either Kedah or Kelantan. I haven't decided on it yet," said the former Malaysia international.

In Bangkok they will face Army United (14 January), BG Pathum United (16 January) and Ayutthaya United (18 January).

They will then take part in the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship in February, and the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers in March.

