Malaysia encountered no surprises in their Group G AFC U-19 Championship qualification encounter against Brunei on Wednesday.

Malaysia U-19 encountered no surprises in their Group G AFC U-19 Championship qualification encounter against Brunei U-19 on Wednesday, a match they won 11-0.

Brad Maloney's charges had made things much harder for themselves in the first group match against hosts Cambodia last Sunday, letting slip a 3-0 halftime lead with two successive red cards to end the game with a slim 5-4 win.

But against Brunei they recorded a straightforward win, with rising star Luqman Hakim netting for goals and Aiman Afif bagging a hat-trick.

Their two wins have placed them in second place after three matchdays, tied on six points behind group leaders . The Thais have the much superior goal count, thanks to their matchday three drubbing of Northern Mariana Islands, also played on Wednesday. The final scoreline of the encounter was 21-0.

On Friday the Young Tigers will face Northern Mariana Islands, another match they need to win with a huge margin in order to give themselves an easier chance to qualify for the finals. Their final qualification match, on Sunday, will be against the Thais.