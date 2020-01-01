Malaysia Super League final matchday permutations and what remain up for grabs

The 2020 Malaysia Super League is drawing to a close, but there are still incentives for teams to finish the campaign as well as they can.

The final matchday of the Malaysia and Malaysia Premier League will take place this weekend, and while the top tier champions have been confirmed earlier, there are still a few things that remain up for grabs.

What have been confirmed

Last week, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) confirmed their seventh consecutive title with their 4-1 win over Sabah.

PDRM FA meanwhile will not be able to leave the bottom place and the relegation zone, regardless of the result of their clash against on Saturday. This also means that they are the only top tier team that has not qualified for the later this season.

More teams

A continental spot to be in

Super League runners up will earn an automatic spot in next year's , with (19 points) and (18) the only teams still in contention for the second place finish. As it so happens, the two will meet on Sunday at the Perak Stadium, in a clash that is certainly this round's headlining fixture.

For the visitors, they simply need to avoid a defeat, but for the hosts, nothing less than a win will do.

Perak v Kedah in the 2019 final. Photo by Sports Regime

In danger zone

The situation at the bottom is a little less straightforward. With the Cops having confirmed their last-place finish, only one more team will be relegated; the eleventh-place finisher.

Only two teams are in danger of finishing in eleventh; Sabah, in tenth place with nine points at the moment, and current eleventh-place occupier Felda United, on seven points.

The Fighters have the uphill task of facing the free-scoring on Saturday, whereas for Sabah, their home match against surprise package UiTM FC has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to Covid-19 concerns.

Regardless of the scheduling, a win for the Rhinos will guarantee them top tier safety. If a draw is all they could manage, they had better hope that Felda do not win by a huge margin. If they lose however, safety is only guaranteed by a Felda draw or defeat.

Whereas for the Fighters, nothing less than a win will give them a reprieve, and even then it is still dependent on Sabah's result. If Sabah win, Felda's victory would have been for naught, and if Sabah are held at home, Felda need a big win to overcome the goal difference. A Sabah defeat and a Felda win will allow the Fighters to pip the Rhinos to safety.

Sabah. Photo by Sports Regime