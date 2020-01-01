Malaysia Cup draw: JDT gets easy draw with main challengers all in the other half

It looks like an easier path to the final for defending champions JDT after the 2020 Malaysia Cup draw was made on Sunday morning.

Reigning champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) couldn't have asked for a better draw to defend the trophy they won in 2019 after the official draw was made on earlier today.

UiTM FC and Felda United are the only two sides who are drawn in their half with all the other big boys congregating in the other half of the draw.

JDT will kickstart their campaign against Kuching FA with waiting in the quarterfinals after the City boys were handed a bye in the opening round due to Sabah's exclusion from the competition.

Meanwhile in the same side of the draw, Premier League champions Pulau Pinang will host Felda with UiTM slated to face Kelantan with the possibility of this match being moved to be played in Kota Bahru because of CMCO.

Over in the other half of the draw, FC and could repeat their 2018 final at the quarterfinal stage if they could get past FC and Kelantan United respectively.

The remainder of the half will be an all-Super League contention with hosting and facing Melaka with the likelihood of the latter fixture being played in Hang Jebat Stadium because of CMCO.

The Round of 16 matches will be played starting Nov 6 and because the Malaysia Cup this year will be a single knockout format, the winning teams from 1, 3, 5 and 7 will play host for the quarterfinal matches.