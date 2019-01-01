Malawi's Temwa Chawinga nets brace as Kvarnsvedens return to winning ways

The 20-year-old forward hit a double as her side returned to winning ways at Borgeby on Sunday

Temwa Chawinga scored her third brace of the season as Kvarnsvedens secured a 4-0 win over Borgeby in an Elitettan encounter on Sunday.

In the buildup to the contest, Fredrik Bengtsson's side were in search of a win after recent back-to-back draws against AIK and Brommapojkarna.

The Malawi international gave the visitors the lead in the 27th minute before Agness Dahlstrom doubled the advantage three minutes from the half-time break.

The 20-year-old forward increased the lead to three five minutes after the restart before a late own-goal sealed the visitors' big away win.

Chawinga, who featured for 86th minute of the game, has now scored 15 goals in 11 games this season for Bengtsson's ladies.

Her teammate and forward Sarah Micheal was also in action for the duration of the match.

Afrer the win at Borgeby IP, Kvarnsvedens retain their eighth spot with 13 points from 11 games this season.

They will welcome ninth-placed Moron, who upset leaders Hammarby in their next tie on Sunday.