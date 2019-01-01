Malawi's Temwa Chawinga nets brace as Kvarnsvedens hold Brommapojkarna

The Malawian was on target twice as Fredrik Bengtsson's side escaped defeat at home to their visitors

Temwa Chawinga scored a brace in Kvarnsvedens 2-2 draw against Brommapojkarna in an Elitettan contest in Borlange on Sunday.

Prior to the encounter, the hosts were hoping to consolidate on their 1-1 draw at AIK last week but ended up narrowly escaping defeat at home.

The Malawi international has featured regularly for Fredrik Bengtsson's side, with 11 goals in their last eight outings this term.

Chawinga fired the hosts in front 16 minutes into the encounter but Daniella Novakovic levelled matters for the visitors five minutes into the half-time break.

Tempest Norlin stunned the home team as she gave Marcelo Fernandez's side the lead two minutes after the restart of the game.

But the Malawian struck in the 75th minute to ensure the two teams shared the spoils.

The 20-year-old forward, who played the entire match, has now scored 13 goals in nine games this season.

The draw at home keeps Kvarnsvedens in eighth position with 10 points from nine games this term. They will take on 11th placed Mallbackens in the next tie at Strandvallen on Thursday.