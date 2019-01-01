Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga continues goalscoring run in Jiangsu Suning win

The Malawi forward stretched her goal tally in the Chinese Women's Super League as the Jiangsu outfit remains unbeaten

Jiangsu Suning forward Tabitha Chawinga continued her impressive goalscoring run in the Chinese Women's with the winning goal in her side's 1-0 win at Wuhan Chedu Jiangda.

Prior to Wednesday's outing, the 23-year-old was on target as Jiangsu defeated Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Molthalo's Bejing Phoenix 3-2, before a 1-0 win over Francisca Ordega's Shanghai.

After a goalless first half, the Malawi international scored in the 52nd minute to ensure her side made it three wins from three games.

Article continues below

#CWSL | Wuhan Chedu Jiangda 0-1 Jiangsu Suning



Another good result for Jiangsu, the top of table with three wins in three matches! Tabitha Chawinga scored her third goal of the season on 52th minute to confirm the points. Wuhan had their second consecutive defeat in the League. pic.twitter.com/qGNXO95q3o — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) July 24, 2019

The away win in Wuhan keeps Jiangsu at the summit of the Chinese top-flight with nine points after three matches.

Chawinga's lone effort made it three goals in her third appearance for Jiangsu Sunning in the Chinese Women's Super League this term.

's Elizabeth Addo was also on parade for Jiangsu Suning.