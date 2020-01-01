Malaga suspend coach after sexually explicit video goes public

Lucid vision of the Spanish coach has surfaced which has seen his club suspend him pending an investigation

Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez del Amo pending an investigation after a sexually explicit video of him was posted on social media.

Sanchez claimed he had been blackmailed over the clip before it was published.

In a statement posted to his official Twitter account, the 43-year-old said: "I am being subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion.

"The matter is in the hands of the police and I entrust myself to follow their instructions.

"Sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime either through social networks or messages or in any other way. Thank you for your understanding and support."

The club consequently decided to suspend Victor until an investigation has been carried out.

A statement from Malaga read: "In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Victor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out.

"We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified."

Malaga are 16th in 's Segunda Division, just a point above the relegation zone, with only four wins from their 22 league matches so far.

Sanchez took over the Malaga coaching job in 2019 after almost two years out of football following his 2017 sacking from .

His coaching career includes stints in charge of Olympiacos and Deportivo La Coruna, while also working at and as an assistant.

As a player, midfielder Sanchez was a product who started his youth career at the Bernabeu aged nine years old.

Article continues below

After working his way from Real's B and C teams, Sanchez eventually made his debut for the club in 1996 and across two seasons won a title and with the Spanish capital club.

He eventually departed for one season at Racing Santander, before finding his feet at Deportivo La Coruna, where he spent seven years. and won a La Liga title in 1999-2000.

Sanchez received his first cap for Spain in 2000 and went on to make eight appearances across four years.