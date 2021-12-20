Makengo: Why I want to repay Cioffi at Udinese

Jean-Victor Makengo is eager to pay back the faith shown in him by Udinese interim manager Gabriele Cioffi.



The former France youth international has been a key member for the Little Zebras since the Italian tactician took over from Luca Gotti on a temporary basis.

Makengo scored his first Serie A goal for the club in their 4-0 triumph over Cagliari on Saturday night.

He put Udinese ahead in the fourth minute – putting the ball beyond goalkeeper Alessio Cragno - after he was set up by Nigeria prospect Iyenoma Udogie.

While dedicating his goal to his deceased father, the 23-year-old stated his desire to repay Cioffi.

“It’s been a special week. I recently lost my father and the goal is for him,” Makengo told Udinese TV.

“I’m pleased but I know I must do even more. We now have another key game against Salernitana coming up.

“It was a great win [on Saturday] and it’s key for us. We needed points and we’re all happy in the squad.

“The coach is very important for me. He’s been behind me since my first day here and given me confidence. I now want to repay him for that confidence.”

Without Nigeria’s Isaac Success – who was missing due to card offences – Udinese doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time as Gerard Deulofeu curled home a stunning free-kick from the edge of the goal area.

Nahuel Molina made it 3-0 for the Stadio Friuli giants five minutes into the second half, with a superb volley from the edge of the box that sailed past Cragno.

The home team had a few chances but they could not put them past Silvestri. Things got worse for them in the 66th minute as Razvan Marin was given his marching orders for a second caution.

Three minutes later, Deulofeu completed his brace with Makengo providing a sumptuous assist.

Due to his impressive display, Makengo was in action from start to finish, Udogie was subbed off for Marvin Zeegelaar with 10 minutes left to play.

Thanks to this victory, Udinese are 14th on the log having garnered 20 points from 18 matches, whereas, Cagliari languish in 19th spot with just 10 points from the same number of outings.