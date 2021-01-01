Makelele: Former Chelsea star denies DR Congo football ambassador appointment

The former France international has strongly rebuffed the claims of his new appointment by the Congolese federation

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has denied reports of his appointment as the Democratic Republic of the Congo football ambassador.

The Congolese football federation had announced the appointment of the 48-year-old into the role and it has now gotten to the attention of the former France international.

Makelele has taken to social media to reveal he was consulted regarding the offer but never agreed to be the country’s football ambassador.

He, however, wished the African country well in their future endeavours and explained he has always given his support to the Congo national team.

“Following the recent publication in the media of my appointment as Congolese football ambassador, I must formally deny it,” Makelele posted on Instagram.

“I was indeed approached by the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA) on this matter, yet there was absolutely no agreement given or commitment made on my part.

“I have always been - and remain - attentive to the developments and results of the Congolese national team, and I give them my support and wish them the very best."

Makelele was born in DR Congo formerly called Zaire but left the country along with his parent at the age of four to France in 1977.

The midfielder went on to become a success as a professional footballer, featuring for a number of top European clubs, including Chelsea, where he spent five years.

Makelele won a number of accolades during his time at Stamford Bridge, including Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield titles.

He previously starred for Real Madrid, Celta Vigo, Nantes and Marseille before joining Paris Saint-Germain, where he ended his playing career.

Since his retirement, he has delved into management and he is currently one of Chelsea’s heads of the loan department.