Maja scores for Stoke City in dramatic draw against Nottingham Forest

Josh Maja scored a goal in Saturday’s Championship game between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Maja has now scored two goals in three games for Michael O'Neill's side since his return to England on the January transfer deadline day from the French Ligue 1.

Following a goalless first-half, Brennan Johnson broke the deadlock at the City Ground in the 56th minute but the Nigeria striker cancelled it out, 12 minutes later.

The Bordeaux loanee finished off Nick Powell's assist with a right-footed shot from close range.

Nottingham Forest were reduced to 10 men with five minutes left on the clock after Congo goalkeeper Brice Samba was shown a straight red for a clash with Stoke City striker Steven Fletcher.

Lewis Baker stepped forward and converted the resulting penalty in the 88th minute but the encounter ended in dramatic fashion as Ryan Yates' 92nd-minute equaliser dashed the Potters’ hopes of securing all three points.

Maja was replaced after 79 minutes of action by Fletcher but the shared point left Stoke City in 13th spot with 43 points after 30 Championship games.

Elsewhere in Berkshire, Anthony Yiadom's first Championship goal of the season was not enough in Reading's 3-2 loss to Coventry City.

The Ghana defender grabbed the equaliser for the Royals in the 55th minute but Ian Maasten's 65th-minute goal condemned them to their eighth straight loss in all competitions.

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman was also in action for Reading who are without a win since their 3-2 victory at Swansea City on November 27.

As a result of their latest defeat, Veljko Paunovic's men currently occupy the 21st position in the second division table with 22 points after 30 matches, two points adrift of the relegation zone.