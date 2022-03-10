Mahrez scoops Manchester City Player of the Month award

Riyad Mahrez has been named Manchester City Player of the Month for February as a reward for his stellar performances.

Mahrez saw off competition from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden to clinch his second individual award of the season, after claiming the same prize in December.

He returned from Algeria's unsuccessful campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a bang and he registered five goals and two assists in six matches under the month in review.

Mahrez bagged a brace with an assist in City's 4-1 thumping of Fulham in the FA Cup which was followed by a goal in their 2-0 Premier League victory over Brentford.

The 31-year-old continued his remarkable form by helping Manchester City secure a 5-0 first-leg advantage over Sporting Lisbon with a goal and an assist in the fixture and he also scored a goal in a five-goal thriller against Tottenham Hotspur which ended in defeat.

Mahrez is enjoying his best scoring season at the Etihad Stadium with his tally of 21 goals and six assists after 34 matches in all competitions,

He has continued from where he stopped in February with three goals already after three matches in March.

The 2016 African Footballer of the Year recently scored a brace as Man City beat city rivals Manchester United 4-1 in a Premier League game.

After featuring in City's goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, Mahrez will shift his attention to the Premier League as they hope to continue their impressive form against Crystal Palace on March 14.