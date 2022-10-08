Mahrez: 'Haaland is on fire' - Manchester City star scores against Salisu’s Southampton

Riyad Mahrez was on the scoresheet as Manchester City put four past Southampton on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez scored the third goal for Man City

Erling Haaland netted to take his tally to 20 goals

Man City moved to the top

WHAT HAPPENED? As Mahrez scored, City became the first team to score at least four goals in five consecutive top-flight home games since Tottenham Hotspur in September 1963 (a run of six).

Haaland would have broken the deadlock early in the game, but he ended up hitting the inside of the post from a promising spot.

It was Joao Cancelo that scored the opener after he ran onto a cross from Phil Foden and cut past James Ward-Prowse before he found the bottom corner.

After collecting a pass from Kevin de Bruyne, Foden extended the Citizens’ lead with a dinked finish from inside the box.

At the start of the second half, Mahrez scored the third for the dominant home side before Haaland added the fourth four minutes past the hour mark with a low finish.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Haaland is part of our team, he is our striker," Mahrez said in praise of his in-form teammate. "Like any other striker, if we can find him, it's perfect because he is on fire. If not, there are a lot of players, and everyone can make a difference. We have to keep going with the momentum."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Guardiola's unbeaten side remains unbeaten and overtook Arsenal at the top, Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl is set to feel more pressure following a fourth consecutive defeat.

Meanwhile, this was the 50th time in league history that Southampton have conceded at least four goals in a game, with only five clubs having done so more.

De Bruyne provided his 94th league assist for Manchester City, overtaking David Silva with the outright most assists for the club in the competition.

Haaland is just the second player to score in seven consecutive Premier League games for Manchester City, after Sergio Aguero (May - September 2019).

ALL EYES ON: Although much of the spotlight is on Haaland, the goal should motivate Mahrez as he continues to fight to return to Manchester City’s starting lineup on a regular basis.

After finding the back for the net with a penalty in their 5-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on his return to the first team, the goal against the Saints should be a morale booster for the former Leicester City forward.

THE VERDICT: Mahrez managed 54 touches against the Saints, won one aerial duel, and registered four shots, including two shots on target. While he managed 37 passes in total, his passing accuracy stood at 86.5%.

He was not involved much in the defensive department as he only managed to make one clearance and a tackle.

On his part, Salisu managed to win two aerial duels, five tackles, seven clearances, 53 passes, and a passing accuracy of 84%.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ AND SALISU: He and his teammates will visit Copenhagen for the return leg duel on October 11 before a high-profile Premier League clash against Liverpool five days later.

Southampton will be up against West Ham United in their next match.