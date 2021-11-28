Mahrez assists as Manchester City edge Benrahma’s West Ham

Riyad Mahrez provided an assist as Manchester City handed West Ham United a 2-1 defeat in their Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Algeria international was handed a start in the home game after being benched in the 3-0 win against Everton in their last league assignment.

Goals from İlkay Gundogan in the 33rd minute and Fernandinho in the 90th minute helped Man City to the slim win despite Manuel Lanzini pulling a late goal back in added minutes.

Mahrez, who was making his 10th appearance in the top-flight so far this campaign, set up Gundogan for Man City’s opener.

A lovely cross from Joao Cancelo found Mahrez on the right side and he cut into the box before fizzing a dangerous low cross, which Gundogan, who was waiting at the far post, managed to flick past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Earlier in the 16th minute, the Algeria captain had a goal ruled out for a tight offside.

The disallowed goal was from a move initiated by Raheem Sterling, who picked out Mahrez on the edge of the box, from where he dribbled past Craig Dawson before drilling the ball under Fabianski and into the far bottom corner, but the flag denied him.

The assist against West Ham was his second this season, his first coming in the 5-0 win against Arsenal at the same venue.

The Algerian has so far managed two goals, coming against Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City.

Meanwhile, fellow Algeria winger Said Benrahma featured for West Ham and he almost set up a goal in the 32nd minute.

Benrahma dummied a cross from the byline, took two City defenders out of the game, but he ended up playing it too deep for DR Congo Arthur Masuaku on the opposite flank, whose effort went wide.

In the 37th minute, Benrahma saved West Ham from going 2-0 down after he used his arm to block a pass intended for Rodri.

Benrahma, who was later substituted in the 59th minute for goal scorer Manuel Lanzini, has so far scored three top-flight goals after making 13 appearances.