Mahon enjoying Man City interim role after succeeding close friend Cushing

Despite going greyer and adapting to some social distancing coaching, the former assistant manager is relishing his new job after six years as a No.2

Ask Alan Mahon to reflect on his two months as ’s interim boss and he’s straight to the point.

“I’ve gone a bit greyer, if that’s what you want to know!” he laughs.

The 41-year-old, who enjoyed a 16-year playing career in the Football League that earned him two caps for the , stepped into the role in early February as Nick Cushing left for New York City FC.

When the City boss bid farewell to the club, he too laughed at the effect the job had on him after watching his hair grow thinner in a highlights reel on the Academy Stadium’s big screen.

Also among his departing comments was that Mahon, his assistant during a six-year stint in which City won six trophies, could call him whenever he needed.

It was a show of the nice guy Cushing is, but also of the relationship he forged with his No.2 during their time together.

“Do you want to know the truth? I’ve probably spoken to him more now than I did when he was here,” Mahon tells Goal.

“We are very close. We bought a clapped-out old banger to drive in together, so I became really close with Nick as a friend, and as he was my gaffer as well.

“He’s got a nice little face, hasn’t he? He’s got a happy face and he’s a positive person to be around. I think I try surrounding myself with positive people and he was one of them.

“Over the last few months, he’s rang me for advice, obviously going into [the men’s] side of football, and also I’ve tapped into his knowledge, which is unbelievable on [the women’s] side.

“Luckily enough, you can do it over the internet, it’s not done by phones anymore where you get charged stupid amounts, because I would have a big bill to be honest!

“I’m sure he’ll be very successful because of the type of person he is and the level of coach he is. He’ll be a big part of my life, he’s a cool guy, and I wish him the best.”

The plans are already in place for a trip over to New York to see his old friend, but, in the current coronavirus-clouded climate, there will be some time until that is allowed to happen.

By this point, Mahon should have a good chunk of games under his belt as a head coach, but football’s indefinite suspension means that is not the case.

Not that he’d probably be talking about himself if asked, anyway. Like Cushing before him, the Irishman is full of modesty and determined to give the credit to those around him.

It’s probably something that has made the transition between the two coaches so smooth – something that City will be grateful for given the change happened mid-season, in the middle of the Women’s ’s fiercest title race for years.

“It was going to be difficult for [the players]. Nick has been the only voice, as a coach, that some of them have heard,” Mahon says.

“We felt just for the continuity and the smoothness, [it was important] not to change things too much, especially in an important time in the season.

“When I took charge, I wanted to emphasise that continuity.

“This is not about me, it’s about the club, about the players and [about] what we needed to do as a group just to keep the ship stable, so to speak.”

He’s certainly done that. City are top of the table as things stand and, in their last outing, became just third team to take points from an unbeaten Chelsea side in an enthralling 3-3 draw.

“It’s been a lot easier than I thought in terms of going forward, but that’s just because, like I said, we’ve got good people around us,” Mahon adds.

His role has changed dramatically in recent weeks, with social distancing coaching becoming the new norm in light of the coronavirus shutdown.

The club have ensured that players have everything they need during this time, with work bikes even delivered to their homes.

“We tried to make it light-hearted as well because, in the current climate the world is in a really difficult place,” Mahon says, with food and exercise challenges among the ways that is being done.

“Sometimes you need to keep it a bit light to keep people’s spirits and morale up.”

The former Ireland winger is certainly the man to do that.

Between joking that he’s more used to losing from his playing days than his current squad are and worrying about how the job is affecting his hair, Mahon seems to have adapted not only to football’s suspension, but life as a coach - as quickly as his players have adapted to him.

Having worked alongside Cushing throughout his trophy-laden tenure, perhaps that’s no surprise.

“I’m not trying to steer clear or jump questions, but I’ve not looked at it still,” he says, when asked if he has his eyes on the role permanently.

“My job is just to continue as it is, but I’ve enjoyed it.”