Mahdi Camara extends Saint-Etienne stay

The 21-year-old Malian has agreed on a new deal which will keep him at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard until 2024

Mahdi Camara has signed a two-year contract extension with French side .

The midfielder signed his first professional contract with the Greens in March 2018 after impressive performances in the youth set-up.

He joined Laval on loan in January 2019 till the end of the season to ganer more experience and this term, he has become a key member of Claude Puel' team.

The French-born Malian has made 20 appearances for Saint-Etienne this campaign across all competitions and has been rewarded with an additional two-year contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

"It is a pride to extend my contract and to continue my adventure in Green. I am happy with the confidence that ASSSE has in me," he told the club website.

"My goal is to continue to progress and to fight for this club which has given me a lot since my beginnings."

In his reaction, club manager Puel has praised the development of the midfielder and his consistency with his side.

"At the start of the season, Mahdi may not have been one of the players called to play regularly with the group but he was able to impose himself by his state of mind and his work," Puel added.

"He has progressed enormously. He has improved in particular in his controls and his first touch of the ball.

"His ability to recover ball is precious for the team and allows his partners to express themselves better.

"He is a reliable and consistent player. He never lets go. Mahdi symbolizes the mentality of the AS Saint-Etienne player."