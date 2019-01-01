Maguire unfazed by £80m Man Utd price tag & tells critics: Judge me in five or six years

The England international is now the most expensive defender in world football, but hopes to be given time to live up to that billing at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire does not consider a record-breaking £80 million ($98m) price tag to be a burden but wants to be given at least five years at before judgement is passed on his value.

His move to Old Trafford made the international the most expensive defender in world football, with the expectation being that the 26-year-old now justifies the considerable faith shown in him.

Maguire is aware that he now operates under the brightest of spotlights, and is searching for consistency alongside many of those at Old Trafford, but hopes to be given time in which to show his worth.

"It's the long term, that's what the main thing is," Maguire told Inside United.

"In five or six years, judge me then - whether I have been a success at this club or not.

"I do believe and am really confident that, in five or six years, I'll be a success and I am sure we'll have many, many good times here.

"We need to keep improving as a team, not just me as an individual. I feel, if we improve as a team, I'll be a success too."

Maguire is tied to a long-term contract with United, so should be given several seasons in which to offer a return on the Red Devils’ investment.

He is, however, adamant that an eye-watering transfer fee will not weigh heavy on his shoulders.

The former , and Leicester star remains focused purely on football matters, with there nothing he can do about the funds now required to land the very best in the business.

"It doesn't bother me at all," he added on his asking price.

"It's something that I can't affect. Leicester wanted to keep me and they are in a great position as a club.

"Manchester United wanted to buy me and they came to an agreement. It's probably a good deal for both parties and it's something now where I want to concentrate on my football."

Maguire is currently away on international duty as England prepare to face the and Bulgaria in qualification.

The centre-back and his United team-mates return to domestic action on October 20 as the Red Devils ready themselves for a visit from arch-rivals .