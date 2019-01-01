Maguire still looking to prove worth at Man Utd after record-breaking £80m move

The England international has become the most expensive defender in world football, but believes he can provide value for money at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire is confident that he can justify £80 million ($98m) worth of faith at , with there “exciting” times ahead for the club under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The England international became the most expensive defender on the planet during the last transfer window.

A hefty price tag has brought with it added expectation, with Maguire required to become a talismanic presence at Old Trafford.

There have been early signs of encouragement from the 26-year-old, who has already donned United’s captain’s armband.

He admits that he needs to offer even more, with it up to the Red Devils squad as a collective to carry the club back to where they believe they belong.

Maguire told Sky Sports: “I was in a situation where there was a long-term contract at Leicester, they wanted to keep me, Manchester United wanted to buy me, and hopefully it turns out a good piece of business for both clubs.

“That’s my main aim now, to prove my worth to Manchester United, not just individually with performances but as a team. I want to improve this team and get it back to where it should be.”

Solskjaer is the man at the United wheel, with a club legend having been charged with the task of replicating the success as a manager that he once enjoyed as a player.

The Norwegian has already faced several challenges, with questions asked of his future early on in the 2019-20 campaign.

He has overcome those to get the Red Devils back on track, with Maguire looking for inspiration to be taken from the achievements of a coach who knows what it takes to deliver success in Manchester.

Article continues below

The commanding centre-half added on having a 1999 Treble winner calling the shots: “He’s been there and done it, scored the big goals and won the big trophies, so we need to try and follow in his footsteps.

“It’s great to play under him. He’s been great since I’ve come in and it’s an exciting time for us players to work under someone like Ole.”

The Red Devils, who sit seventh in the Premier League table at present, will return to domestic action on Sunday when they take in a trip to Maguire’s former club .