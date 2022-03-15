Maguire again? Manchester United fans panic as defender starts vs Atletico Madrid

Harry Maguire’s inclusion in Manchester United’s line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid has sparked contrasting comments from African football fans.

The England international became the world's most expensive defender when the Red Devils paid £80 million ($126m) to sign him from Leicester City in the summer of 2019.

He impressed in his first six months at Old Trafford and was rewarded with the captain's armband, but has since struggled for consistency, leading to questions marks over his credentials.

Still fresh from his mistake that almost cost United victory against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s league game, he has been commissioned by manager Ralf Rangnick to marshal the English side’s backline against Diego Simeone’s men.

This decision has not gone too well with African fans who are scared that Maguire would commit blunders that could prove costly for the 20-time English kings.

Maguire starting again 😥 — Samuel Makinz 📢💋🔫🇳🇬 (@MakinzSam) March 15, 2022

Maguire has Rangnicks nudes Im convinced — alpha🇿🇦⚪ (@alphaUTD1) March 15, 2022

Maguire in the lineup again 😒😒, omooo — King Ayobamii (@Ayobamii1177) March 15, 2022

Maguire starts again, I can’t wait to watch his usual comedy show 🤣🤣🤣 — SportsDokita-Alkhereji 🇸🇦(Odogwu 👆) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 15, 2022

United are starting Maguire and Bruno...they're sacrificing champions league football to focus on the league to try get champions league football next season😆😆😆 — The JT (@TheJT180) March 15, 2022

I believe that none of these recent managers that Harry Maguire has played under at Manchester United can logically defend their selection of him during games. — 🌴 (@Afobaje__) March 15, 2022

Maguire is going to cost us, I said it first! @ManUtd — Chris (@Chrisgbakogu) March 15, 2022

Maguire playing ? Advantage Atleti — Abel Tesfaye Stan Account⭐ (@simplysalee) March 15, 2022

Maguire again?

I will kill this fool 😭 — Chief Ikuku (@kachi_john) March 15, 2022

Only a few fans see things differently as they claim the 29-years could be the club’s hero against the La Liga outfit.

I just have this feeling that Maguire might be our savior tonight.

#2-1 — GIVENCHY😎 (@itx_Givenchy) March 15, 2022

Regardless, Rangnick’s men have been tipped to secure victory - which will send them into the quarter-finals.



Manchester United to win .. e go boom — HEAD of heads (@josiahnoddy56) March 15, 2022

Manchester United might win the game today against Athletico Madrid — Jijo🇰🇪 (@KijanayaVihiga) March 15, 2022

Manchester United will beat Athletico Madrid. — ïffëctîvê (@iamvia1) March 15, 2022

Since we're playing Athletico Madrid tonight this is perfect opportunity to entertain us with all 4 of Ronaldo’s hat tricks vs Atletico Madrid#MUNATM#MUNATL



Elanga Fernandes Sancho Ronaldo

pic.twitter.com/3px6TRbIon — Xirociroc♂️ (@canelo____) March 15, 2022

Not a Manchester United fan but I see them winning 2:0 against athletico Madrid this night . You saw it here first . — Santos (@thatbiafraboy) March 15, 2022

Athletico Madrid go collect today #MUNATM — Delílah (@funaya___) March 15, 2022

What do you make of Maguire’s inclusion against Atletico Madrid? Let us know in the comments.