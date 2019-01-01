Madu gives Enugu Rangers late victory over Heartland in Oriental clash

The Flying Antelopes emerged victorious against the Naze Millionaires again after also wining the reverse fixture

Enugu recorded another victory over their regional rivals Heartland as they piped the Naze Millionaires 1-0 in a friendly played Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

Christian Madu’s solitary goal in stoppage time in the second half was the difference between the two Professional Football League ( ) clubs gearing up for the delayed 2019/20 campaign.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men were beaten 4-2 in the earlier meeting with Rangers in Okigwe but while they were looking like they would pull off a draw in Wednesday’s duel, their hearts were broken when Madu struck late in the game.

Not the result we wanted but we take the lessons learnt in good fate

Rangers1-0#orientalderby pic.twitter.com/77FHCHVRaK — Heartland FC (@HeartlandFC_ng) October 9, 2019

This latest victory for the Flying Antelopes is their 14th under their caretaker manager Benedict Ugwu, who since filling the void created by the exit of Gbenga Ogunbote, has suffered just two defeats in 16 games.

The Rangers coach had stated he wanted his team to continue their impressive form ahead of their continental assignment in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes have been pitched against four-time Togolese League champions ASCK in the play-off round.

Rangers will travel to Togo for the first leg on the weekend of October 27 with the return leg scheduled a week later.