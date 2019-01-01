Madrid will miss 'boss' Ramos in Ajax clash, says Ten Hag

The defender will be missed in the Champions League clash, according to the Dutch club's manager

coach Erik ten Hag believes will feel the absence of "boss" Sergio Ramos in the second leg of their tie.

Ramos, 32, is suspended for Tuesday's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, a last-16 tie Madrid lead 2-1 on aggregate.

The defender was given a two-match ban by UEFA, which found he had deliberately been booked in Amsterdam.

As a result, he'll miss not only the second leg, but a potential quarterfinal opener should Real Madrid seal their spot in the next round.

Ten Hag feels Madrid will miss the centre-back, saying: "Sergio is the boss on the pitch and in the backline.

"His absence is not only a tactical loss for them, but also mentally.

"His absence is a loss to Madrid. It is clear that without Ramos they are not going to be a better team."

Ten Hag wants Ajax to try to control the second leg in the Spanish capital as they aim to cause a huge upset.

"This Ajax takes the initiative in every game against every opponent. At least we have the intention to do so," he said.

"We managed to do so nearly every time."

Article continues below

Ajax's own star defender, Matthijs de Ligt, will be involved and Ajax great Johnny Rep believes the centre-back should stay with the Eredivisie giants for another year.

The club currently sits five points behind Eindhoven in the league, although they do currently maintain a game in hand

Following the Champions League second leg against Real, Ajax will face Fortuna Sittard in their return to Eredivisie play.