Maddison made to wait for England debut as illness forces Leicester star out of Southgate's squad

The Foxes midfielder had been hoping to figure in Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, but is now facing an enforced rest

James Maddison’s wait for a senior debut is set to continue, with the Leicester midfielder forced out of the latest squad through illness.

The 22-year-old had been hoping to figure for the Three Lions in qualifiers against the and Bulgaria.

He is, however, now facing up to an enforced rest period during the international break.

An untimely bug has ruled him out of Gareth Southgate’s plans and prevented him from completing a step up from the U21 ranks.

A statement on the Football Association’s official website read: “James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad through illness.

“There will be no replacement called up for the player and a 23-man squad will travel to Prague on Thursday ahead of the Three Lions’ UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.”

Maddison first made the senior England squad back in October 2018, as he was selected for Nations League games against and .

He did not figure in either of those contests and was back in the U21 ranks for European Championship duty over the summer.

That campaign did not go to plan for Aidy Boothroyd’s side, but Maddison has continued to star at club level.

His performances for Leicester have seen him showered with praise and sparked talk of a potential big-money move elsewhere.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among those to have been credited with interest in the talented playmaker.

He is, however, going to have to be patient in his bid to prove himself on an international stage.

There will be more Euro 2020 qualification action in November, with England set to face Montenegro and Kosovo.

Maddison must now focus on trying to force his way into contention for selection ahead of those fixtures.

Article continues below

midfielder Fabian Delph will also be hoping to get another chance.

He has already been withdrawn from the England ranks, with no replacement called up for him either.

That leaves England boss Southgate choosing between the likes of Jordan Henderson, Harry Winks, Declan Rice, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount in the middle of the park.