Madagascar vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tanzania will face Madagascar in their final Group J match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Kianja Barea Mahamasina on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars blew their chance to qualify for the play-offs after suffering a 3-0 home defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo in their last assignment at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium three days ago.

Game Madagascar vs Tanzania Date Sunday, November 14, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Madagascar squad Goalkeepers Melvin Adrien (Martigues, France), and Ibrahima Dabo (St Pierroise, Reunion). Defenders Dimitry Caloin (unattached), Thomas Fontaine (Lorient, France), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United, USA), Jerome Mombris (Grenoble, France), Jeremy Morel (Stade Rennes, France), Theodin Ramanjary (Fosa Juniors), and Pascal Razakanantenaina (St Pierroise, Reunion). Midfielders Mibrahim Amada (Al Khor, Qatar), Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad, Bulgaria), Bastien Hery (Linfield, Northern Ireland), Marco Ilaimaharitra (Charleroi, Belgium), Lalaina Nomenjanahary (Paris FC, France), and Rayan Raveloson (Troyes, France). Forwards Hakim Abdallah (Nantes, France), Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Al Adalah, Saudi Arabia), William Gros (Vitre, France), Alexandre Ramalingom (Vitron, France), and Paulin Voavy (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt).

Barea coach Eric Rabesandratana will hope to bounce back to winning ways after they suffered defeat in their last assignment – 2-0 against Benin.

Probable XI for Madagascar: Adrien, Paulin, Lapoussin, Rayan, Anicet, Ibrahim, Fountaine, Bapasy, Metanire, Mombris, Melvin.

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC). Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco). Midfielders Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), and Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union). Forwards Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), and Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).

The Taifa Stars ended their hopes after the home defeat against the Leopards but coach Kim Poulsen is confident they can sign off with a win away from home.

“The defeat against Congo was difficult to take, it is a result we did not expect but it happened, losing 3-0 was painful, but we have forgotten about the result and are now focused to play well against Madagascar,” Poulsen told the media before they departed for Antananarivo.

Striker Mbwana Samatta, who plays for Belgian First Division side Royal Antwerp, on loan from Fenerbahce, will likely lead the team’s attacking line assisted by Simon Msuva, who plays for Wydad AC of Morocco.

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Mwenda, Nyoni, Mwamnyeto, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.