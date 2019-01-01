Madagascar forward reacts after defeat to Kenya in pre-Afcon friendly

The Malagasy attacker backs his side to ‘not give up’ after Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Kenya in a warm-up game

Madagascar forward Carolus Andriamatsinoro says his team will not be discouraged by the 1-0 defeat to , as the African Cup of Nations draws close.

On Friday, Madagascar lost to a Victor Wanyama spot-kick as preparations for Africa’s most prestigious tournament hits top gear.

The 29-year-old forward had the chance to put his team in front in the closing stages of the first-half - after the Barea were awarded a penalty - but he couldn’t convert from the spot and his team went on to lose the game.

However, the striker who plies his trade for ’s second division side Al-Adalh FC, is adamant he and the rest of the squad will learn from the defeat as they look to put the finishing touches on their preparations for the Afcon finals in .

“It’s always frustrating when you can get the opener and your team ends up losing the game,” the frontman is quoted as saying by Football365.

Article continues below

“We still have work to do, but we will not give up. We will continue to work technically, tactically and physically. We are a group that is still young and, we have a lot to improve on.

Compared to our previous game against Luxembourg, we fared better. We had a full week to prepare for this game, that’s why we started the game well, but there is still work.”

Madagascar will play against Guinea on June 22, in their opening Group B clash, before squaring off against Burundi and .