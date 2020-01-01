Mabo and Mmadu reflect on Nigeria's maiden African Women's Cup of Nations triumph

The Super Falcons made a triumphant outing in the first-ever continental championship on home soil 22 years ago

Ismaila Mabo and Maureen Mmadu have reflected on their huge success with in the maiden African Women's Cup of Nations on home ground in 1998.

The Super Falcons won the first-ever continental showpiece event in style, winning all five matches, scoring an incredible 28 goals and conceding none.

Mabo and Madu played a vital role in the continental triumph and later went on to inspire the nation to the knockout stage for the first time at the Women's World Cup in the United States a year later.



They have recollected their remarkable journey to the podium 22 years since they defeated 2-0 courtesy of Nkiru Okosieme and Stella Mbachu in the final at Gateway Stadium in Ijebu Ode.

“My period with the Super Falcons always brings back mixed memories and I’m happy about all that the team achieved under my tenure,” Mabo told CAFOnline.com.

“Apart from winning the first edition of the continental women’s championship, there were other things that we couldn’t achieve especially at the Fifa World Cup and Olympic Games.”



Mmadu who later became the first woman to earn 100 caps, said: “It was a very huge victory for us and personally for me because the African Women’s Championship was my first trophy with the Super Falcons.

“I was so happy and couldn’t believe it that we’d won the title. My only regret was that I lost my mum during that period but I was not told until I got home after the championship.

"But it’s always a great feeling for me and my teammates to have won that first edition of the African Women’s Championship because it was the beginning of many more successes for the Super Falcons.”



Since the maiden triumph in 1998, Nigeria has won a record nine of 11 editions, featured at all eight Women's World Cup events and are bidding to host the Awcon for the fourth time this year.