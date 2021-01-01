Mabel Effiom inspires Bnot Netanya to victory over Hapoel Ra'anana

The 25-year-old added to her season tally in Israel as her side zoomed past their visitors in the league encounter

Mabel Effiom was on target for Bnot Netanya as they saw off Hapoel Ra'anana 3-1 in an Israeli Ligat Al encounter on Monday night.

Going to the tie, Effiom was hoping to end her six-game goal drought since a brace in 4-1 win at Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 24.

The 25-year-old was handed her seventh start of the season for the Israeli outfit and she managed to get on the scoresheet again.

In a search for a sixth win this term, the former Nigeria youth international fired her side to a promising start as she opened the scoring for Netanya after 27 minutes of action.

Four minutes after the half-time break, the hosts stepped up their pursuit for a fifth home win as Hannah Madison Adler doubled the lead before she grabbed her brace of the match in the 57th minute.

Hapoel Ra'anana, however, pulled one back when Eden Yaari netted five minutes from full-time but could not derail the hosts' bid for the maximum points.

Nigeria's Effiom lasted the entirety of the match for Netanya and has now scored thrice in seven league games, alongside compatriot Adeboyejo, who also featured for the whole of the match.

Despite the win, Bnot Netanya remain in the second position on the log with 18 points from eight matches, while Hapoel Ra'anana stay put in sixth with nine points from eight games.

In their next fixtures, Netanya visit Maccabi Emek Hefer on March 4, while Ra'anana welcome ASA Tel Aviv on the same day.