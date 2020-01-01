M3 platform for aspiring coaches too, says KL Rovers boss Nazrul

Not only players, but aspiring coaches too are hoping that a successful stint in the M3 League will help propel their careers to greater heights.

Not only players, but aspiring coaches too are hoping that a successful stint in Malaysia's third tier, the M3 League, will help propel their careers to greater heights.

Although their sudden inclusion in the competition this season, without going through the fourth tier, may have raised a few eyebrows, (KL) Rovers head coach Nazrul Erwan Makmur is hoping for a successful campaign nevertheless, for the sake of his career advancement.

Having spent four years as an assistant coach at Premier League sides PDRM FA, Perlis and UiTM FC, in 2018 he led Puchong Fuerza to the title.

"Not just players, but coaches too make the M3 a platform to showcase their talents, in the hopes of catching the attention of more-established clubs. I myself aim to be head coach a renowned team in two or three years' time, through the platform of this league," he remarked in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

But first things first, his team will need to square off against Klasiko FC in the coming qualification round of the 2020 . The Rovers recently signed former and FC player Hafiz Kamal and ex-UiTM man Arman Fareez Ali to their roster.

"I will be relying on young players, who will be supported by several experienced players. The encounter against Klasiko will not be an easy one, because they have taken part in last year's FA Cup, but anything can happen.

"It's a knockout match so my boys need to stay calm and composed in order to get the goals," explained the 40-year old trainer.

