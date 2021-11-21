Watch: Lyon-Marseille halted after Payet struck by water bottle
Marseille's match at Lyon on Sunday was halted just four minutes in after a fan struck Marseille star Dimitri Payet in the head with a water bottle.
Payet was lining up to take a corner kick when a projectile struck him in the head, sending him to the ground.
The referee quickly stopped play and sent both teams to their respective dressing rooms, with the match yet to be resumed.
Video of the incident
More fan trouble in Ligue 1
The incident at Parc Olympique Lyonnais was just the latest troubling occurence in France this term.
Several fan incidents have marred games across Ligue 1, with little evidence they are set to stop any time soon.
Marseille's match at Nice in August was suspended when Nice fans invaded the pitch and physically clashed with players and staff from visiting Marseille.
In fact, Payet was also hit by a bottle during that fracas, with the veteran angrily throwing the bottle back at fans on that day.
There have also been ugly clashes between fans at matches between Lens and Lille, Marseille and Angers, and Bordeaux and Montpellier.