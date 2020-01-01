Lwandamina: Zesco United part ways with coach

The Ndola-based giants have confirmed the exit of their coach, a few months before the start of the new season

Zesco United have parted ways with head coach George Lwandamina with immediate effect.

The Zambian giants have confirmed on their official website that the two parties have agreed to end their relationship by mutual agreement.

“Zesco United management and club head coach, George Lwandamina have mutually agreed to separate with immediate effect,” the statement from the club confirmed.

The Team ya ZikoCEO Richard Mulenga has thanked Lwandamina for the services rendered to the club.

“Zesco United would like to thank coach George [Lwandamina] for his services in the last three seasons which resulted in the team winning two league titles and one Absa Cup trophy," Mulenga said.

Mulenga further disclosed the club will soon be announcing a new full-time head coach ahead of the 2020/2021 FAZ/MTN season.

“The club will immediately begin the recruitment process for a new full-time head coach," he concluded.

Lwandamina’s last match with the club was on Monday when Zesco United beat Division two side Neelkhant FC 8-0 in a pre-season friendly game staged at the Trade Fair Grounds, Ndola.

The eight-time Zambian champions are preparing to bounce back after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, in which they finished fifth and will miss out on representing the country in the Caf competitions for the first time in eight years.

The Ndola-based charges have already bolstered their squad with the signings of Bruce Musakanya, Lazarus Phiri, and Kampamba.

Interestingly, Kampamba and Musakanya were on the score sheet as Zesco managed to get four goals in the first half of the friendly while Harambee Stars strikers Jesse Were and John Makwatta were also on target as well, as the hosts dominated.

After the break, Makwatta completed his hat-trick with Kampamba also getting another goal to complete his brace with the final goal coming from Logic Ching'ondu.

At the end of last season, Mulenga revealed the club was set for massive changes to return to their best in the 2020/21 season.

“It is unfortunate especially if you consider the way we started this league, we won our first 10 matches and somewhere along the way we lost,” Mulenga told the club's website earlier.

“The process of rebuilding starts on Monday. We already know what some of the issues are, we just need to start addressing them. Some of them, we started addressing them even before the league was closed because of the pandemic.”