Lukaku set to miss Solskjaer's first game in charge of Man Utd against Cardiff

The Belgian is unavailable for the United legend's first match as caretaker boss

Romelu Lukaku is set to miss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge of Manchester United as caretaker manager against Cardiff City.

The former United striker was asked about the Belgian's availability at a press conference and confirmed that the burly forward would be missing.

“Lukaku has had a couple of days off, I’ve not seen him yet and I’ve not seen Alexis because he’s on his way back as well.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them.”

The Daily Mail have reported that Lukaku's absence is due to compassionate leave and that the striker will also miss the visit of Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

The news is an early blow for Solskjaer, who is now without the club's first-choice centre-forward, meaning Marcus Rashford is likely to start up front in Wales.

Article continues below

More to follow...