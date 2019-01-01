Luis Suarez to Man Utd? May says he'd take Barcelona forward 'all day'

The former centre-back was asked if he'd have the Uruguayan at Old Trafford and he insists his links with Liverpool wouldn't bother him

David May has said he would take ex- striker Luis Suarez "all day" at .

In 2011, the Uruguayan forward was charged by the FA after being found guilty of racially abusing then-United left-back Patrice Evra at Anfield, receiving an eight-match ban as well as a £40,000 fine.

However, that saga and the striker's association with the Red Devils’ arch-rivals Liverpool does not appear to deter May, who played for United between 1994 and 2003.

When asked if he would take Suarez at the club, May told MUTV : "All day."

"All day. All day. I don’t care about [the fact he used to be a Liverpool player]. Don’t care."

Evra refused to shake Suarez’s hand when the two met in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford later that season and the Frenchman revealed that he received death threats following the incident.

"I received a lot of letters of death," he told the Daily Mail. "For months, I had a security car parked outside my house in Alderley Edge 24 hours a day."

However, Evra insists he did not harbour any ill-feelings towards star Suarez, despite what happened in the past.

"I don't hate him," Evra continued.

"I never hated him. I wanted to punch him at the time but for me to hate someone is impossible. I don't have hate in my heart.

"I can react but hate is a strong word for me. When I was asked to pick a team of my best players, I named Suarez as one of my XI. He was the best striker at that time."

While the chances of Suarez actually joining the Red Devils are hugely unlikely, United had been in talks over the signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus, as part of a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku.

However, as reported by Goal , United have ended their interest in the Argentine forward, while Mario Mandzukic, despite being offered to the Red Devils, is another who is not likely to join.

Lukaku, meanwhile, still seems certain to leave the club, with now seen as favourites to sign the international.