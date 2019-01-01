"Lucky" Hakimi praised by Borussia Dortmund's Favre and Gotze after Inter Milan heroics

The Moroccan full-back has been lauded for his attacking contribution that capped the Black and Yellows' resilience at Signal Iduna Park

manager Lucien Favre praised two-goal hero Achraf Hakimi for his "outstanding" display in their 3-2 victory against Milan.

The German side rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first half to take maximum points in Tuesday's encounter, thanks to Hakimi's second-half double.

"Hakimi was everywhere. He played right-back and he was outstanding. Compliments to him: he scored twice but the others have been feeding him well, too,” Favre said after the game.

ALL HAIL THE KING 👑 pic.twitter.com/Y7uJ05h1vf — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 5, 2019

The loanee also earned praise from Mario Gotze who assisted him in scoring his first goal of the night.

Article continues below

Gotze said the 21-year-old was lucky and identified his pace and distinct qualities as an asset for the team.

"Hakimi? Well, he was lucky again. With his speed and skill, his runs from the deep, he is unpredictable," he said.

"You could see this in Prague [where he scored twice] and you could see it again tonight. He is a big asset for us."