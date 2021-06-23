The national team head coach has confirmed that the Bayern Munich attacker is a doubt for their final Group F fixture

Joachim Low has said he will make a late decision on Thomas Muller's fitness with Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka both waiting in the wings to replace the Germany forward against Hungary.

Germany will progress to the Euro 2020 knockout stage if they avoid defeat against Hungary in their final group game at Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

However, they may have to get the job done without one of the men who inspired their 4-2 victory over Portugal on matchday two, with Low revealing that Muller has been absent from training over the past few days due to a knock.

RB Leipzig full-back Lucas Klostermann is also a doubt for the Hungary clash, as Low told reporters: “After our match against Portugal, some of the players got slightly injured and that’s why we brought them off the pitch.

“Our medical staff had a lot of work to do the last two or three days but in the final training session, all those players, like Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan, they trained with the team.

“Only Thomas Muller couldn’t, and Lucas Klostermann either. With Thomas Muller we will have to wait, he will do another test [in the] morning, whereas the other players will train here at the hotel.

“And we will see and make a decision whether Thomas Muller will be at our disposal or not.”

In the event that Muller does miss out, his Bayern Munich team-mate Sane is ready to step in and make his first start of the tournament.

"Leroy is keen to play. He performed very well in training," Low said of the winger. "He has improved significantly in some areas over the past year. If Leroy gets the chance, he'll be there too."

Goretzka, who also plies his trade at club level with Bayern, is in contention too following his return from injury in a second-half cameo against Portugal.

Low added on the 26-year-old: "He makes a very good impression in training, very dynamic. I think he's absolutely ready."

The bigger picture

Muller will be a big loss for Germany should he be absent for the crucial Group F encounter, with a man who has hit 39 goals in 104 appearances for his country to date having slipped back into the international fold seamlessly following a two-year exile.

Low still has plenty of alternative options at his disposal, though, and Germany will be expected to make light work of a Hungarian side that lost 3-0 to Portugal in their opening game before earning a surprise 1-1 draw with world champions France.

