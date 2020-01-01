Low 'absolutely' set to stay as manager despite Spain humiliation, insists Germany chief Bierhoff

The longtime head coach of Die Mannschaft appears likely to stay on a while longer even after Tuesday's 6-0 defeat

head coach Joachim Low is not in danger of losing his job despite Tuesday's humiliating 6-0 defeat to Spain, according to Germany national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

Die Mannschaft were put to the sword by a rampant side in their Nations League match in Seville, as Ferran Torres led the way with a hat-trick.

It was Germany's worst defeat since they lost 6-0 to Austria in 1931, with a 9-0 thrashing against Amateurs in 1909 the only heavier loss in Germany's history.

Low took charge of Germany's national team following the 2006 World Cup and has overseen the team's 2014 World Cup win, as well as their shocking group-stage exit in four years later.

Having been at the helm for so long and on the back of such a shocking result, there has again been speculation about Low's position.

Bierhoff, though, has quickly moved to offer assurances over Low's future, saying the 60-year-old will be at the helm for a while longer.

Asked if Low would be in charge through next summer's rescheduled tournament, Bierhoff told ARD: "Absolutely, yes. This game changes nothing. We still trust Joachim Low, no doubt about that.

"When it comes to the national team's coach, you have to think and analyze from tournament to tournament. We want to achieve the maximum at next year's Euros.

"We have to digest this defeat first, it will take some time. Everything went wrong. We lost the ball easily and the team fell apart, that shouldn't happen. We didn't go into the tackles or keep possession. We have to learn from it and draw good conclusions."

After he won a treble in his first season in charge at , Hansi Flick has been mentioned as a possible candidate to take over from Low.

Speaking to SPORT1 earlier this week Bierhoff said he "absolutely" trusted Flick, who served as Low's assistant with Germany from 2006 to 2014, but wouldn't be drawn on the possibility of him taking over the national team.

"What he has now built in Munich in a short time is really impressive," Bierhoff said. "The continuity he shows with his team is really nice. We benefit from his players being released for the national team.

"Do I trust him? Absolutely. Is it currently a topic? No. Hansi knows the DFB inside and out. He has his quality and has always said how he values ​​the association. But neither for us nor for him, this is currently not an issue."