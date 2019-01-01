'Lots more to come' from Pulisic at Chelsea - Lampard

The Blues boss says all signs are pointing in the right direction for the USMNT star, who notched his first assist in his first start for the club

All signs are pointing in the right direction for Christian Pulisic at , according to manager Frank Lampard.

After making his first official appearance for the club as a substitute in the Premier League opener against , a match which Chelsea lost 4-0, Pulisic was handed a start in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash against .

The 20-year-old USA international made his mark as well, setting up Olivier Giroud for Chelsea's first goal with a pass that split Liverpool's back line to leave the French forward in alone.

Pulisic, bought from for £58 million ($70m), came to Chelsea with high expectations, and Lampard believes the early returns shouldn't do anything to diminish those.

“Yeah I was pleased and there is a lot more to come,” the Blues boss said of the U.S. national team star following the match. “The expectancy is right, he is a big signing for us but you have to remember his age. He’s 20 and come into the league, into this game, against Liverpool, one of the most intense teams in football.

“It took a bit of time early in the game to get his feeling. But once he did, you could see his confidence in carrying the ball and to create.

“I am really happy with him. There is lots, lots more to come. Again, [he’s showing] all the good signs for what he can be for the club.”

Pulisic nearly had his first goal for the club as well, only to have a fine strike ruled out for offside, but the strong first-half showing wasn’t enough for Chelsea, who fell in a shootout following a 2-2 draw through 120 minutes.

The U.S. international was replaced on 74 minutes by Mason Mount, who also saw a goal ruled out, and Lampard felt a bit of bad luck may have been the downfall of his side on the night.

Article continues below

“For me I felt we were the stronger team,” he said.

“Maybe some bad luck and at times some bad finishing, we need to be more clinical.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday with the club looking to avoid a third defeat in a row as they face off against .