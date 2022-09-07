Lorient vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this week, as Lorient welcome Lyon to face them at Stade du Moustoir. The visitors are unbeaten in the top flight this term and are hoping to keep up the pressure on league leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the summit.

But they will face a tough task against their hosts, who have - perhaps surprisingly - enjoyed a strong campaign of their own to date too, with just the one loss to their name. They will fancy their chances of an upset - and of boosting their own European place ambitions.

Lorient vs Lyon date & kick-off time

Game: Lorient vs Lyon Date: September 7, 2022 Kick-off: 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET / 11:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lorient vs Lyon on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

Fans in India can catch the match on Sports 18.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV India Sports 18 Voot Select

Lorient squad & team news

It has been a bright start to the new campaign for Lorient, who may harbour ambitions of breaking into the upper echelons of Ligue 1's race for continental football this term.

Quentin Boisgard and Adil Aouchiche both look set to be out for a little while longer with muscle and knee issues

Position Players Goalkeepers Dreyer, Nardi, Mvogo, Bartouche Defenders Silva, Talbi, Matsima, Yongwa, Laporte, Pétrot, Loric, Ponceau, Kalulu, Le Goff, Le Bris Midfielders Abergel, Innocent, Le Fée, Boisgard, Meïté, Monconduit Forwards Diarra, Koné, Ouattara, Moffi, Soumano, Grbić, Pagis, Bourlès, Laurienté, Bozok

Lyon squad and team news

A bright campaign at Lyon will temper the sting of missing out on European football this term, with hopes high the club can find their way back to the continent sooner rather than later.

Alexandre Lacazette could well make way for Moussa Dembele, while the visitors are likely to be without Houssem Aouar, Sinaly Diomande and Jerome Boateng through injury.