Ademola Lookman has expressed happiness at scoring his first home goal for Atalanta in the 1-0 win against Fiorentina at Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

The Super Eagle grabbed his first goal at Gewiss Stadium

The goal enabled Atalanta to move joint top

Reveals his happiness at the latest victory

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old scored the only goal of the game as the Black and Blues secured a hard-fought victory.

After a goalless first-half, Lookman finally broke the deadlock for Atalanta after he raced to meet a cross from Luis Muriel before smashing it home past Pietro Terracciano. He was, however, replaced in the 76th minute by Ruslan Malinovsky.

WHAT DID LOOKMAN SAY? The former Leicester City winger has discussed his goal and explained why it was important for him.

"Definitely I'm happy. I was a bit disappointed obviously with the goal being taken away from me last time but nevertheless we won three points today and that's the most important, so happy," Lookman told Atalanta TV after the game.

“It was a beautiful win, a great performance and we believed in it until the end. I’m happy for my first goal in front of our fans, I’ve been waiting for it for a long time.

"Defensively we were very good today [Sunday] like we showed in Rome. Last game as well and I think we showed that again today. The moments we need to show the quality we did.

“I just want to see from match to match where we can go, I haven’t set myself any goals, I want to get as far as possible with Atalanta.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Atalanta from RB Leipzig, Lookman has scored two goals in Serie A. His first goal of the campaign came against Sampdoria in a 2-0 victory on August 13.

His goal against Fiorentina helped Atalanta to move joint top with Napoli on the 20-team table. Napoli and Atalanta have 20 points each from eight matches while Lazio are third on 18 points.

Last season, he played 26 Premier League games for Leicester and scored six goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOOKMAN? He will hope to add to his tally of goals when Atalanta visit Udinese for a top-flight fixture at Friuli on Sunday.