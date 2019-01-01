Lobi Stars want nothing but victory against Wydad Casablanca, says Austin Ogunye

The Pride of Benue attacker has asserted that they have their sights fixed on the maximum points and will do all they can to get it

Austin Ogunye has stated that Lobi Stars are only interested in picking the maximum points at stake not minding the quality in Wydad Casablanca.

The reigning Nigerian kings face the Moroccans at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and Ogunye who knows the importance of the fixture stressed that Lobi Stars players are in dire need of victory to brighten their chances of qualifying for the next round of the competition.

He said they have used the last two league matches against Enyimba and Kwara United to fine-tune their build-up to the fixture and that they are certain that the three points will be theirs.

“We have prepared very hard for this game and the results of our last two matches in the league are just to tell our fans that spate of our preparations,” Ogunye told Goal.

“We know that Wydad Casablanca are a difficult side but we have noticed that our progression in the competition will depend on winning our home matches and securing a few at away.

"This is our home game and we must make the most of it. We were unlucky to lose to ASEC Mimosas because we played very well in Abidjan while the incidence that led to the penalty decision that was awarded them was soft if you look at the playback.

“I was able to contribute my quota to the four points that we gained in the two league games that we played when I came on in the second half in both games. We are looking beyond those games and concentrate on what we must do to ensure that the maximum points are ours. We have worked so hard for this and it is just natural that a home win becomes ours.”

Lobi Stars are third in Group A with three points from two games behind Wydad and Mamelodi Sundowns who are also on three points but are higher on superior goals difference.