Lobi Stars stuck to Ogbeide’s instructions - Ebube Duru opens up after Wydad draw

The Pride of Benue defender has attributed their away draw in Rabat to the timely instructions of their head coach which kept them going

Lobi Stars’ Ebube Duru has stressed that they were fortunate to escape with a draw against Wydad Casablanca in Rabat in a Caf Champions League tie on Tuesday because they stuck to the instructions of their coach, Solomon Ogbeide.

The Pride of Benue avoided a consecutive defeat against Wydad at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moullay-Abdellah in Rabat after they had lost to the same team 1-0 at home on February 2, 2019 and Duru who recovered in time to make the game hinted that they were told to defend and play the game of their lives to ensure that they return to Nigeria with a positive result.

He said the draw they had in the game has given them another lifeline to fight on to stay in the competition and that they are aware that they must avoid defeat in their next away tie against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria before the final game at home to ASEC Mimosas whom they must beat and hope that the result between Wydad and Sundowns favours them.

“It was an extremely battle of wit and supremacy in Rabat on Tuesday and I must say that I thank God for making us secure this draw,” Duru told Goal.

“We knew we had nothing to lose ahead of the game after the loss we suffered to them in Enugu. It was the reason why we went with a free mind but with the determination that we must not lose a second time to them. The coach told us what we must do to stay on and that we must ensure that we defend with all we could and try to hit them on the counter if we have the opportunity.

“We were told to be very careful of the North Africans and we tried to keep in line with that from the beginning to the end of the game. We went into the game very charged and motivated that we can get the three points at stake and the head coach really helped to settle down. We wanted to prove a point and I am happy that we got the one point we fought for.”