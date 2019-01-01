Lobi Stars striker Sikiru Alimi: There are no pushovers in the Super Six

The striker believes that all the participating teams in the NPFL play-offs in Lagos are evenly-matched and would give a good account of themselves

Lobi Stars striker Sikiru Alimi has shrugged off talks of his team being one of the favourites to win the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) play-offs which begins in Lagos next week.

Alimi posits that all the teams did a lot of work before they made it to the Super Six and he doesn't see them resting yet; knowing the reward ahead.

“No team in the Super Six is a pushover, for a club to make it to the play-offs, it shows a lot of character, I think it would be a good fight for the clubs,” Alimi told Goal in an exclusive interview.

The striker reiterated that all the teams have the intention of reaching the top of the Super Six and it is not different for .

“Everyone in the Super Six are there for one purpose, which is to win, we (Lobi Stars) also are not aiming for less, we want to get back to the continent, that has been our aspiration from the onset, right from the beginning of the season, we have stated that we want to return for continental football,” Alimi stated.

“We barely lost a game in the second half of the league, the experience we had on the continent helped us a lot and we are keen to return to participate again.”