Lobi Stars striker Sikiru Alimi: The season has been a great one with surprising results

The Pride of Benue’s top striker is happy with the results they are getting and he is hopeful that it continues that way

striker Sikiru Alimi is delighted about the positive results his team consistently recorded in the Professional Football League ( ) this season.

Out of the 10 away games the Pride of Benue have played to date, they have recorded seven draws, including picking up points in Enugu against , in Aba against as well as in Lagos against MFM, among others.

These results, largely aided by the increased competitiveness in the NPFL, has been lauded by Alimi, who says he is keen to see the trend continue so the NPFL can become more well-known globally.

“The season has been a great one with surprising results week in, week out,” Alimi told the league’s official website in an interview.

“I hope it continues this way and hopefully we can sell our league to the world.”

Lobi Stars will host Wikki Tourist at the Aper Aku Stadium on Monday, in the penultimate matchday of the regular season.

The Pride of Benue are keen at grabbing one of the two playoff places left in Group A, after leaders Rangers secured their berth on Wednesday.

Solomon Ogbeide’s men are second on the NPFL table with 31 points from 20 games.