Lobi Stars ready to prove critics wrong, says Kelly Kester

The newly signed Pride of Benue midfielder has asserted that he is confident that they will make it out of Group A of the competition

Lobi Stars’ Kelly Kester has stated that the Pride of Benue will be out to prove their critics wrong and pick one of the quarter final tickets in Group A of the Caf Champions League at the expense of their group stage opponents.

Nigeria’s representatives are drawn in Group A along with three past winners of lucrative Africa’s club competition: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) and Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) in the draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

Kester who played in the same competition for Enyimba in 2016 where they met the Brazilians twice in the group stage said that they are aware they are in a tough group but that they are going to pull through and advance to the next stage contrary to those that doubted them that they won’t make it this far in the competition.

He noted that Lobi Stars will make a bold step towards advancing to the quarter-final stage of the competition if only they take their training sessions very seriously and follow the instructions of their coaches.

“I think we must do the right thing and try to follow the instructions of our coaches,” Kester told Goal.

“I think Mamelodi Sundowns are very good. They are the team that like to play the ball on the ground the way football is supposed to be played and I was not surprised they won the Caf Champions League in 2016 that we played against them.

“So many people have written us off even before the games we played against the Cameroonian team (UMS de Loum) and Gor Mahia (of Kenya) but we qualified at their expense. We are not bothered about what people say but are concentrating on our own preparations.”