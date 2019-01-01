Lobi Stars midfielder Dare Ojo: Enugu Rangers will fall
Lobi Stars midfielder Dare Ojo has said he is confident that his team will pick all the three points in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 19 fixture against Enugu Rangers on Sunday in Markudi.
The Pride of Benue shared the spoils with the Flying Antelopes in the reverse fixture played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium a few weeks back, but Ojo has declared that he and his teammates will not allow the table-toppers to get revenge.
“Yes, we got a draw when we played against them in Enugu but we will not share the points with them… Rangers will fall on Sunday,” Ojo told Goal in an exclusive interview.
“I agree that in football anything can happen but we know what is at stake in Sunday’s game and we are ready to give it our all; we have to get a good result to help our chances of making it to the playoffs”
Lobi Stars represented Nigeria in the Caf Champions League this season and are presently outside the playoff spots, in fourth place with 27 points from 18 games.
Rangers, on the other hand, are top of the NPFL Group A with a six-point cushion at the summit.