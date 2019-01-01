Lobi Stars midfielder Dare Ojo: Enugu Rangers will fall

The midfielder is confident that the Pride of Benue will settle for nothing else but victory in their weekend game against the table-toppers

Lobi Stars midfielder Dare Ojo has said he is confident that his team will pick all the three points in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 19 fixture against Enugu Rangers on Sunday in Markudi.

The Pride of Benue shared the spoils with the Flying Antelopes in the reverse fixture played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium a few weeks back, but Ojo has declared that he and his teammates will not allow the table-toppers to get revenge.

“Yes, we got a draw when we played against them in Enugu but we will not share the points with them… will fall on Sunday,” Ojo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I agree that in football anything can happen but we know what is at stake in Sunday’s game and we are ready to give it our all; we have to get a good result to help our chances of making it to the playoffs”

represented in the Caf this season and are presently outside the playoff spots, in fourth place with 27 points from 18 games.

Rangers, on the other hand, are top of the NPFL Group A with a six-point cushion at the summit.