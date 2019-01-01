Lobi Stars know what to expect against Asec Mimosas, says Solomon Kwambe

The Pride of Benue defender has reiterated that they are in Abidjan to stay as competitive as ever throughout the course of the 90 minutes

Lobi Stars’ Solomon Kwambe has stated that the Pride of Benue are aware of what to expect against ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire in their second game of Group A of the Caf Champions League on Saturday in Abidjan.

Nigeria’s representatives opened their group stage account with a 2-1 home win against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Enugu and they are second in the group behind Wydad Casablanca.

Kwambe disclosed that they were happy that they started the group stage with a win and that their mission to Abidjan is to ensure that they avoid defeat no matter what is thrown at them throughout the duration of the game.

“We have another difficult game on Saturday against Asec Mimosas and I am sure that we are up to their challenge because we know that we are not going to expect an easy game in Abidjan,” Kwambe told Goal.

“They will want to stage a comeback after their defeat in Casablanca and they will want to do everything to achieve a home win. We have not been doing well in our away games thus far in the competition but we have promised that we are not going to stumble again having identified what our mistakes were and found solutions to them.

“I am grateful to God that we arrived Abidjan safety and we are looking forward to the game knowing that if we must proceed out of Group A.

"We must get a good result in Abidjan because we can’t rely solely on the results we get from our home games alone. We have tough teams in our group but we should fancy our chances against ASEC if we are sure about our desire to qualify.”