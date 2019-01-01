Lobi Stars' John Lawrence returns for Caf Champions League after Caf ban

The goalkeeper has been included in the Pride of Benue squad ahead of Friday’s Caf Champions League tie against their north African opponent

John Lawrence has been recalled back into Lobi Stars' squad ahead of Friday's Caf Champions League clash with Wydad Casablanca.

The goalkeeper was banned for two games by the Confederation of African Football for fighting when the Pride of Benue took on Gor Mahia in the first round of the competition.

Following his suspension, the former Enyimba man missed out of the team's games versus Mamelodi Sundowns and Asec Mimosas.

And ahead of the crunch encounter billed for Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Solomon Ogbeide's men will be boosted by his presence - although he will have to fight hard to displace Olufemi Kayode from the starting XI.

According to a source close to the team, he made the squad to Enugu while Charles Tambe was dropped.

A win for the Nigerians will boost their chances of reaching the quarter-final of the tournament after a narrow defeat to Asec in Abidjan.