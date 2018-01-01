Lobi Stars have first training session for Gor Mahia clash

Solomon Ogbeide’s men had a feel of Nairobi weather ahead of their crunch fixture against the Earthquake on Sunday

Lobi Star had their first training session in Nairobi ahead of Sunday’s Caf Champions League First round against Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The Nigerian champions hit the ground running in preparation for the crucial encounter against the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions at the City Stadium.

Winner of this game on aggregate will earn a slot into the group stage of the competition, while the loser will be demoted to the Confederation Cup.