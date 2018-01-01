Lobi Stars have first training session for Gor Mahia clash
Lobi Star had their first training session in Nairobi ahead of Sunday’s Caf Champions League First round against Gor Mahia on Sunday.
The Nigerian champions hit the ground running in preparation for the crucial encounter against the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions at the City Stadium.
Winner of this game on aggregate will earn a slot into the group stage of the competition, while the loser will be demoted to the Confederation Cup.
Preparation ahead of tomorrow's match day... Technical crew and players of @LobiStars heading for Moi International Sports Centre. #YesWeCan #WeAreLobi #GORLOB #AfricanFootball #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/YnR40Tqfk8 — Lobi Stars FC (@LobiStars) December 15, 2018
Time for business in #Kenya. #WarmUp #WeAreLobi #GORLOB #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/glwCMSywLA — Lobi Stars FC (@LobiStars) December 15, 2018