Lobi Stars draw Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League group stage

The Nigerian champions will take on the South Africans, while Al Ahly will face Simba and TP Mazembe meet Club Africain

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars have been zoned against Wydad Athletic Club, ASEC Mimosas and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Group A of the Caf Champions League.

The draw was conducted on Friday evening in Cairo and the Ortom Boys will have to finish among the best two teams in their group to progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia will square up against Zimbabwe's FC Platinum, Guinea's Horoya and Orlando Pirates of South Africa in Group B.

Five-time champions TP Mazembe will slug it with Club Africain, CS Constantine and Ismaily in Group C.

While Al-Ahly, Simba, JS Saoura and AS Vita Club will battle for supremacy in Group D.

Lobi Stars begin their campaign against Mamelodi Sundowns on January 11, with Wydada Casablanca welcoming Cote d'Ivoire's ASEC Mimosas.