Lobi Stars commence preparation for Mamelodi Sundowns showdown

Nigeria’s league reigning champions have returned back to camp after the yuletide break to focus on their clash against the Brazilians

Lobi Stars have commenced preparations for the start of the group stage of the Caf Champions League against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

The Pride of Benue will face the Brazilians at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on January 11, 2019, and they have begun intensive build-up to the game in Makurdi where they are making use of the Aper Aku Stadium to get themselves set for the first game with the 2016 Caf Champions League winners.

Chile Azu stressed that they are not perturbed by the intimidating record of their South African counterparts as they have concentrating now on only their preparations while they also await further directives from the technical crew on what they must do to beat Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We have resumed and have started training for the start of the Caf Champions League. We are taking every training session seriously and are hoping for the best ahead of the first game with Mamelodi Sundowns,” Azu told Goal.

“We know the assignment at hand and are more than ready to make our fans happy right from the first game until the entire six games we are going to play in the group stage. We are going to be focused on our preparations while we are going to wait to get more information about them. We are not afraid.”

The Pride of Benue cruised into the group stage of the lucrative club competition after beating Gor Mahia of Kenya on the away goal rule after the two-legged ended 3-3 on aggregate. They had earlier beaten UMS de Loum of Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round.