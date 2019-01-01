Lobi Stars’ Barnabas Imenger mourn the death of Solomon Ogbeide

The manager of the Pride of Benue has praised the commitment and the professionalism of the late coach, who died on Monday

Lobi Stars team manager Barnabas Imenger has stressed that it would be difficult to find a capable replacement for coach Solomon Ogbeide, who died on Monday afternoon after a brief illness.

Nigerian football was thrown into mourning when the report of the death of the veteran coach surfaced.

Imenger said he has worked closely with coach Ogbeide since 2017, describing his professionalism as unmatched by any of their former coaches.

“The news of his death was shocking and it hit the players with a state of disbelief because it was the least we expected of him to die at this period,” Imenger told Goal.

“He had no serious complaint. We are going to miss him. He was a workaholic and very spiritual man. He was the reason we are doing well in the league. He saw the players as his children and he was always on fasting and prayers with the players. We have to continue to honour him even in death.

“This was a man when we were in Ijebu Ode would wake as early as 5am to begin training sessions. He was never tired and his level of commitment is second to none. It was a shame that he had to leave us at this period.”

Article continues below

Imenger added that Stars had to win their last league game against Wikki Tourists as a sign of respect for their former coach.

“We had to hide the information of his death from the players before our home game with Wikki Tourist because we knew that it would affect the morale of the players,” he added.

“But after the game when the players got to the dressing room and the news was revealed to them, the dressing room was like a graveyard. The shock and disbelief on the eyes of the players were second to none. It was just good that we won the game for him.”